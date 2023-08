Rumours of a breakup between longtime lovers Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have lately surfaced. Watch the video to know about it.

The tides of speculation have been stirring lately, as whispers of a potential breakup between the longstanding couple, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, begin to circulate. The actor, known for his role in "Kuttey," shared snapshots from a recent solo escapade on his Instagram, igniting a flurry of inquiries from curious followers who couldn't help but notice the absence of his ladylove in the pictures.

Adding fuel to the already simmering conjectures, Malaika Arora was captured attending a party hosted by AP Dhillon without her partner Arjun by her side. The absence of their familiar duo presence at the event added to the growing suspicion that perhaps all was not well in the paradise they'd created. Yet, amidst the swirl of rumors, a more intriguing narrative emerges. According to reports, Arjun and Malaika are seemingly relishing the whirlwind of speculations, playfully amusing themselves with the persistent murmurs that have been taking center stage. Their approach suggests a level of confidence and understanding that transcends the typical ebbs and flows of gossip, perhaps a testament to the depth and stability of their bond.