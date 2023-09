Armaan Malik and Ashna Shroff redefine couple goals with their adorable appearance together. Fans can't stop admiring the couple. Watch video.

Armaan Malik and Ashna Shroff have recently taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged, and fans couldn't be happier for them! Their picture-perfect romance has captured the hearts of many, with social media buzzing about their adorable moments together. From sweet gestures to heartfelt messages, Armaan and Ashna have been sharing glimpses of their love story, leaving fans in awe.The couple's engagement announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their followers. With their undeniable chemistry and genuine affection for each other, Armaan and Ashna have become the epitome of relationship goals. Whether it's their cute selfies, romantic outings, or heartfelt captions, they never fail to melt hearts with their love-filled moments.Armaan Malik, a talented singer, and Ashna Shroff, a popular social media influencer, make a dynamic duo. Their shared passion for their respective careers and their unwavering support for each other are evident in every post they share. As they embark on this new chapter of their lives together, fans eagerly await more glimpses into their journey.