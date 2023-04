Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Kangana Ranaut stole the show at Arpita Khan's Eid bash. The Bollywood divas flaunted their best ethnic looks, making it a star-studded affair. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Bollywood Divas at Arpita Khan Eid Bash: On April 22, the world celebrated Eid, and Tinsel Town was no exception. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma hosted a lavish Eid bash that was attended by many Bollywood celebrities. Katrina Kaif, who had been absent from high-profile events recently, made a stunning appearance in a decked-up desi avatar. Shehnaaz Gill looked like a vision in her vibrant pink ethnic look, while Palak Tiwari chose a black saree with killer heels. Kangana Ranaut stole the show with her retro hairstyle and gorgeous suit. Overall, the Bollywood divas showed off their best ethnic game, making the event a star-studded affair.