Like every year, Arpita Khan Sharma organised for Eid celebrations and many celebrities were invited. Among all was Shehnaaz Gill. She shares an amazing bond with since Bigg Boss 13 days and it was clearly visible as the actor came to see her off after the party. He called her Punjab Ki and fans are unable to keep calm. Shehnaaz dragged him all the way to her car saying that he has come to drop her. In the end, Shehnaaz Gill touched Salman Khan's cheek as they said their goodbyes. A lot of Shehnaaz Gill's fans are saying that the bond she shares with Salman Khan is too precious. Checked out the videos above. Also Read - Lock Upp: Poonam Pandey REVEALS if she will get married again after the ugly spat with ex husband Sam Bombay [Exclusive]

