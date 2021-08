Arushi Nishank, who is the daughter of Ramesh Pokhriyal, the union minister of Education takes us to her house tour in Delhi. Watch the video to see the insights of her sweet abode in our new show "Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki." In this show, you will get to see your favorite celebrities giving house tours. Which other celebrity you wish to see on this show? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to BollywoodLife for more such quality content.