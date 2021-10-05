videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Aryan Khan arrest: Inside video of cruise party from where NCB nabbed 8 youngsters gets leaked

Videos

NCB detains Aryan Khan: Trolls make old video viral where Shah Rukh Khan sarcastically said, 'my son can do drugs'

Entertainment News

Suniel Shetty reacts to Aryan Khan’s detention by NCB, says, ‘let’s give that child a breather

Entertainment News

'Why do you look at pictures of Shah Rukh Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan's kids?' Farah Khan blasts nepotism trolls

Aryan Khan Arrested : Aryan Khan Detained By NCB In Connection With Illegal Drug Possession, Watch Video

Well everyone knows that Bollywood has a history with drugs. Several celebrities have stated that drug culture does prevail in the industry. From Sanjay Dutt to Sara Ali Khan, various celebs have been questioned about their connection with drugs

Hitesh Malik   |    October 5, 2021 5:50 PM IST

Bollywood And Drugs : Bollywood industry is filled with limelight and glamour, but it is also filled with controversies. Whether it is casting couch, nepotism or drug consumption, the industry is indeed loaded with dark secrets and has taken center stage in Global media. Well everyone knows that Bollywood has a history with drugs. Several celebrities have stated that drug culture does prevail in the industry. From Sanjay Dutt to Sara Ali Khan, various celebs have been questioned about their connection with drugs and in the most recent case Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been detained by NCB in connection with possession and consumption of illegal drugs. Watch this video to know the whole story.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all