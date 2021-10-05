Aryan Khan Arrested : Aryan Khan Detained By NCB In Connection With Illegal Drug Possession, Watch Video

Well everyone knows that Bollywood has a history with drugs. Several celebrities have stated that drug culture does prevail in the industry. From Sanjay Dutt to Sara Ali Khan, various celebs have been questioned about their connection with drugs

Bollywood And Drugs : Bollywood industry is filled with limelight and glamour, but it is also filled with controversies. Whether it is casting couch, nepotism or drug consumption, the industry is indeed loaded with dark secrets and has taken center stage in Global media. Well everyone knows that Bollywood has a history with drugs. Several celebrities have stated that drug culture does prevail in the industry. From Sanjay Dutt to Sara Ali Khan, various celebs have been questioned about their connection with drugs and in the most recent case Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been detained by NCB in connection with possession and consumption of illegal drugs. Watch this video to know the whole story.