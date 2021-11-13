Aryan Khan getting Ravi as personal bodyguard to his birthday celebrations, we have got you covered: Happy Birthday Aryan Khan

videos

The last few days have not been very good for the Khan family, after Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case by NCB, Aryan Khan was granted bail after a lot of restrictions. Look at the video to know how he is celebrating his birthday.

November 13, 2021

Aryan Khan Birthday Special: Aryan Khan turns 24 today, and we are wishing him a very happy birthday. The last few days have not been very good for the Khan family, after Aryan Khan's arrest in the drugs case by NCB, Aryan Khan was granted bail after a lot of restrictions. Look at the video to know how he is celebrating his birthday.

