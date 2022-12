Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan doesn't want to do acting; instead of acting, he opened his own vodka brand. Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, chose to be an author. Let's watch this video and see which of the star kids chooses not to be an actor. Watch Video.

Star kids who chose different careers over Bollywood: We have seen that the kids of Bollywood superstars choose acting careers, but this new generation is not like that. Many young people choose to make their own life judgments, even if it means choosing a different career path. They go out of their way and leave behind the track chosen by their parents. The biggest example is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who doesn't want to do acting; instead of acting, he opened his own vodka brand. Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter, Shaheen Bhatt, chose to be an author. Let's watch this video and see which of the star kids chooses not to be an actor. Watch Video.