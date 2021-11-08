videos

Aryan Khan Skips Questioning Due To Health Related Issue, NCB SIT Summoned Him On Sunday: Aryan Khan Case

The SIT had summoned Aryan Khan for questioning on Sunday. However, according to reports, Aryan Khan does not go to the NCB office due to health reasons.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 8, 2021 3:47 PM IST

Aryan Khan Case: The SIT (Special Investigation Team) of NCB took over the investigation. Recently, the SIT had summoned Aryan Khan for questioning on Sunday. However, according to reports, Aryan Khan does not go to the NCB office due to illness. Recently NCB officer Gynashwar Singh was spotted at the airport and answered some case-related queries.

