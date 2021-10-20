Aryan Khan's Bail Denied By Special Court, Challenges Faced By Aryan Khan In Jail: Details Inside

Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail has been rejected, Special Court has refused Aryan Khan's bail, so Aryan Khan will have to stay in jail for now. In this video, we will gonna tell you about the challenges faced by Aryan Khan in jail.
Aryan Khan Cruise Rave Party: Another new update in the Aryan Khan drug case, Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's bail has been rejected, Special Court has refused Aryan Khan's bail, so Aryan Khan will have to stay in jail for now. Let us tell you that according to the reports, Aryan Khan has to face a lot of trouble in jail. Aryan Khan does not have permission to meet his parents due to covid norms, he can only talk to Shahrukh and Gauri Khan on a video call.