As Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt groove to Chaiyaa Chaiyaa, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's first dance as husband and wife goes viral

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding videos are going viral on social media, a throwback video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing at their wedding reception has resurfaced on the web.

Nikita Thakkar   |    April 15, 2022 2:36 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is being widely discussed as many inside pictures and videos from the event are making to to the internet. The latest video that has hit the internet is of the couple dancing on Chhaiya Chhaiya during the after party. Amidst all the hullabaloo, a video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli dancing at their wedding reception has resurfaced on the web. In the video, we can see the couple dancing to the beats of Punjabi dhol. While Anushka looks the happiest, Virat Kohli is unable to contain his excitement as he has married the love of his life. Watch the video above.

