The legendary singer Asha Bhosle birthday: Asha Bhosle is an Indian playback singer who has sung songs in 20 different Indian languages. She has a melodious voice that makes people fall in love with her. The voice represents India and can be easily recognized. Asha Bhosle is primarily known for sad songs, but she has sung songs like "Dum Maro Dum," which are rock-style songs. The legendary singer has several unknown facts: she is the first Indian singer nominated for a Grammy, she got married at 16 and others. In this video, we will be telling about the lesser-known facts about Bollywood's legendary singer Asha Bhosle. Watch the video to know more about it.