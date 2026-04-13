Asha Bhosle Funeral: Sachin Tendulkar, Tabu and others pay homage to late singer [Video]

In the video, well-known celebrities like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actress Tabu are seen paying tribute and expressing condolences.

It’s an emotional day as the legendary Asha Bhosle is remembered with immense love and respect. The veteran singer's mortal remains were draped in tricolour and kept at her residence for fans and well-wishers to pay their last respects. The legendary singer breathed her last at 92 at Breach Candy Hospital. Her demise brought to a close a truly iconic journey which lasted over eighty years.

A video is going viral on social media claiming to show the funeral of famous singer Asha Bhosle. It shows many people gathering to pay respect, including popular figures like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actress Tabu. In the video, they appear emotional while remembering the singer and her long contribution to Indian music.