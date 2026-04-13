Asha Bhosle: How did veteran singer revolutionise Indian ad industry?

Asha Bhosle, India's legendary playback singer, died at the age of 92 and has closed a beautiful chapter in Indian music history. Here is a detailed examination of her final days, including her hospitalization at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had cardiac and respiratory problems, and also the confirmation of her death from her family. We also highlight how Asha shattered stereotypes in the music business, evolved from being typecast, and emerged to become an international musical icon.

Asha Bhosle, India's legendary playback singer, died at the age of 92 and has closed a beautiful chapter in Indian music history. Here is a detailed examination of her final days, including her hospitalization at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had cardiac and respiratory problems, and also the confirmation of her death from her family. We also highlight how Asha shattered stereotypes in the music business, evolved from being typecast, and emerged to become an international musical icon.