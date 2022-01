Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spotted at Manish Malhotra store; can we hear wedding bells? - watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Bigg Boss 13 lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana were spotted today at Bollywood's famous and ace designer Manish Malhotra's store. And, unlike the couple, didn't pose together rather Himanshi looked in rush and didn't pose for the papz. While Asim did wait and got clicked by the paparazzi after a lot of request. The moment the couple entered Manish Malhotra's store fans started speculating that are they getting married. There are tons of comments on the video asking whether the couple is all set to take the plunge and walk the aisle. Ever since they have been spotted at Manish Malhotra's store fans cannot contain their excitement. They will indeed make a beautiful pair as a married couple. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Mansi Srivastava-Kapil Tejwani get married in Mumbai, Naagin 6 ropes in Urvashi Dholakia-Sudha Chandran and more