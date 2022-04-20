videos

Watch Next

Videos

KGF 2: Did you know THIS 19-year-old boy edited Yash and Sanjay Dutt's starrer?

Videos

Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra to make his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's cop drama; deets here

Videos

Mercedes Maybach S500 To Lamborghini Urus: Expensive Cars That Ranveer Singh Owns - Watch List

Videos

Sonam Kapoor looks stunning in a black-sheer kaftan; shows off her baby bump in the latest photoshoot – Watch

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul to have a South Indian wedding; Deets here

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding Date: Bollywood is ready to witness another grand wedding after Ranbir and Alia. If reports to be believed cricketer KL Rahul and Sunil Shetty's daughter and bollywood actress Athiya Shetty is all set to tie the knot soon. Have a look at the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    April 20, 2022 4:21 PM IST

KL Rahul Athiya Shetty Wedding: After the grand wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, now finally Bollywood is ready for another wedding. But this time with a twist, like the super hit pair of Anushka Virat, Bollywood and cricket are coming together once again. Lucknow Supergiant's captain KL Rahul is all set to marry his long term girlfriend Athiya Shetty, reportedly Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty and Indian captain KL Rahul are dating each other for 3 years, and now reports If it is to be believed, they have decided to take their relationship a step further. Watch the full video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all