Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul Love Story: Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul have been grabbing headlines these days, and the reason behind this is media attention, but two well-known faces of the Bollywood industry and the Indian cricketer are soon going to tie the knot. According to reports, they're going to get married on January 23, but KL Rahul and Athiya, both stars, and their families have maintained complete silence on it. The pair first appeared together on social media in a photo that showed the couple smiling together with a friend in between. Athiya Shetty started dating cricketer KL Rahul about three years ago. It said that they both met through a common friend. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have been grabbing headlines for making an appearance together at the Ahan Shetty screening. It was the first time they were spotted together after making their relationship official. Now we are all waiting for their wedding. Let's watch their love story. Watch entertainment videos.