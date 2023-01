Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the knot soon, and preparations at the Indian cricketer's Mumbai residence have begun. Check out all the details in this videos. Watch entertainment videos.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding preparations have begun: KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, two well-known faces of the Bollywood industry and the Indian cricket team, are soon going to tie the knot. Preparations started at the Indian cricket team's Mumbai residence have begun. There has been no official confirmation yet, but the decorations at the cricketer's Bandra home in Mumbai have started. As per the reports, the pre-wedding function will begin on January 21, and the two are going to get married on January 23, but KL Rahul and Athiya, both the stars and their families have maintained complete silence on it. Well, fans are definitely waiting with bated breath to get their hands on the official wedding pictures of the two.