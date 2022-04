Athiya Shetty FINALLY reacts to her wedding reports with cricketer boyfriend KL Rahul — watch video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CineRiser (@cineriserofficial)

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are the new lovebirds in tinsel town The couple's PDA on the internet often leave their fans warning over them and now. And ever since KL Rahul openly declared his love for Athiya on her birthday post for him, there have been strong rumours of their wedding. Reportedly the couple will get hitched in winter and will do a typical south Indian wedding. Amid her wedding reports, Athiya was posted at the airport where the paparazzi quizzed her about her wedding rumours to which she replied," Arey yaar", and walked off. We wonder if Athiya too wants to keep her marriage secretive just like and did.