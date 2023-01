In a media interaction, Suniel Shetty says, "Aa rahe hain hum log." Bachchon ko', unko leke aata hoon. Let's watch the video.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wedding: These days, the buzz is about an Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding. Paparazzi spotted Suniel Shetty on his porch. In a media interaction, the actor says, "Aa rahe hain hum log." Bachchon ko', unko leke aata hoon. Suniel appeared to be excited, and it appears that Shetty the father is getting ready for his daughter's wedding. Let's watch the video.