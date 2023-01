Athiya Shetty married KL Rahul in pink handmade lehenga that took 10,000 hours to make [Deets Inside]

The actress choose pastel colored lehenga instead of bold colors. According to the report, it has taken a long time to make this lehenga. Let us tell you the details of the dress of actress. Must watch the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh | January 24, 2023 10:07 PM IST