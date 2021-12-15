The new track from Atrangi Re titled Garda is out now. The song features Akshay Kumar and it's a treat for his fans.

After Chaka Chak and Rait Zara Si, the makers of Atrangi Re have now released a track titled Garda. The song is composed by AR Rahman and sung by . It’s an entertaining song with the perfect desi flavour in it. Garda features and the actor has danced his heart out in it. There were reports that he plays the role of a magician in the film, and in the song, he is seen doing some amazing magic tricks. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re also stars and . It will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021.