videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly aces the hook step of Sara Ali Khan’s Atrangi Re song Chaka Chak – Watch

Entertainment News

Sara Ali Khan defends her bodyguard after the tussle with paparazzi: 'Yeh kabhi nahi karenge aisa' – watch video

News and Gossip

Mouni Roy, Sara Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Hina Khan and others make heads turn at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 – watch videos

Videos

Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap to Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone's 83, List of movies releasing in December 2021

Atrangi Re song Rait Zara Si: The mesmerizing number perfectly showcases the love triangle between Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush

After Chaka Chak, the makers of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re have now released the second song of the film titled Rait Zara Si. The track is composed by A R Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

Murtuza Nullwala   |    December 6, 2021 4:08 PM IST

After impressing one and all with the track Chaka Chak, the makers of Atrangi Re have now released the second song of the film titled Rait Zara Si. While Chaka Chak was a dance number with fusion music, Rait Zara Si is a soulful romantic song. The track is composed by A R Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. Arijit’s voice touches the right chords of our hearts, and even Shashaa leaves a mark in the track. It’s a beautiful romantic song and perfectly showcases the love triangle between Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. Atrangi Re is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all