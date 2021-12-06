After Chaka Chak, the makers of Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re have now released the second song of the film titled Rait Zara Si. The track is composed by A R Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati.

After impressing one and all with the track Chaka Chak, the makers of Atrangi Re have now released the second song of the film titled Rait Zara Si. While Chaka Chak was a dance number with fusion music, Rait Zara Si is a soulful romantic song. The track is composed by A R Rahman and sung by Arijit Singh and Shashaa Tirupati. Arijit’s voice touches the right chords of our hearts, and even Shashaa leaves a mark in the track. It’s a beautiful romantic song and perfectly showcases the love triangle between Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Dhanush. Atrangi Re is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December 2021.