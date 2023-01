Avatar: The Way of Water was released last year, in December 2022, and broke all records. In this video, check out the top 10 fastest films to hit $1 billion at the box office. Watch entertainment videos.

The fastest movie to hit $1 billion at the box office: Avatar: The Way of Water was released last year, in December 2022, and broke all records. Avatar 2 became the latest movie to hit $1 billion at the global box office in just 14 days. The fastest film, however, remains Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019. In this video, check out the top 10 fastest films to hit $1 billion at the box office. Watch entertainment videos.