Avneet Kaur, Tejasswi Prakash, and Shehnaaz Gill were the true showstoppers at Raghav Sharma's birthday bash.These stunning divas stole the limelight with their mesmerizing presence and impeccable style. Avneet Kaur dazzled in a glamorous short dress, while Tejasswi Prakash turned heads with her chic and trendy outfit. Shehnaaz Gill, known for her charismatic personality, looked absolutely stunning in her party attire. The trio's charm, beauty, and infectious energy added an extra spark to the celebration. It was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments. Raghav Sharma's birthday party was truly a star-studded affair, with Avneet, Tejasswi, and Shehnaaz stealing the show and leaving everyone in awe. Watch the video to know more.