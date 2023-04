Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 release dates, December 2026 and 2027 respectively, after the success of the first installment led by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Fans are excited. Watch Videos.

Ayan Mukerji announces Brahmastra 2 and 3 with release dates: The anticipation has been building up ever since the release of Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva, and now fans can finally mark their calendars for the release of Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev and Part Three, which are set to hit theaters in December 2026 and 2027 respectively! Ayan Mukerji, the visionary director behind the franchise, took to social media to announce the exciting news, leaving fans ecstatic. But that's not all - Ayan also revealed that he has another exciting project in the works, leaving fans wondering what other cinematic gems he has in store for us. The first installment of Brahmāstra, which was led by the dynamic duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, shattered box office records and captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. With the promise of even more breathtaking action, drama, and adventure, it's no wonder that fans can't wait for the upcoming installments.