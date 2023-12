Ayat Sharma Birthday: Bharti_Sing and Gola steals the spotlight, video goes viral

At Ayat Sharma's birthday, Bharti Singh and her adorable son Gola definitely stole the spotlight. But that's not all, Bharti's cute outfit, especially her blueberry bag, also caught everyone's attention and became a talking point. Bharti Singh looked absolutely stunning in her outfit, but it was her blueberry bag that added a pop of color and fun to her overall look. People couldn't help but notice and appreciate Bharti's fashion-forward choice. The cute video of Bharti and Gola at Ayat Sharma's birthday celebration quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of many. It's no surprise that the adorable mother-son duo received so much love and attention. Their infectious energy, combined with Bharti's stylish outfit and the cute blueberry bag, made for a delightful sight. It's always heartwarming to see such precious moments being shared and celebrated. Bharti Singh and Gola truly made Ayat Sharma's birthday even more special with their presence and their adorable fashion choices. Watch the video to know more.