Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan recently snapped in a black bodycon dress. She opens up about participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Ayesha Khan has made a lot of headlines with Salman Khan's show. Her relationship with Munawwar Faruqui was in the news in the show. Recently the actress was spotted. Ayesha was seen in a black bodycon dress. While talking to the media, Ayesha talked about her upcoming projects. Ayesha Khan also made her point about the romantic reel going viral with Bigg Boss contestant Abhishek Kumar. Not only this, she also told whether she wants to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi or any dance reality show or not. Let us tell you that Ayesha Khan is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her dance videos. Ayesha Khan has been seen getting emotional many times in the Bigg Boss house. Not only this, his friendship with contestants Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain and Isha has also made a lot of headlines. For more information please watch the video.