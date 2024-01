Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold and fearless persona, showcased her devotion and reverence as she took part in the ...

Kangana Ranaut, known for her bold and fearless persona, showcased her devotion and reverence as she took part in the auspicious ceremonies at the Ram Mandir. She was seen performing various rituals with utmost sincerity and dedication, capturing the hearts of her fans and netizens alike. Netizens have been quick to appreciate Kangana's deep connection with her faith and her active involvement in such significant events. They have been flooding social media with positive comments, hailing her as a 'Dhaarmik actress' which translates to a religious actress. Kangana's active participation in the religious rituals not only reflects her personal devotion but also sends a powerful message of unity and faith. Watch the video to know more.