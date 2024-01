The inauguration of the Ram Temple is a momentous occasion that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of people across ...

The inauguration of the Ram Temple is a momentous occasion that has captured the attention and enthusiasm of people across the country. One of the main attractions of this program is our Bollywood stars. Pan India superstar Rajinikanth, Ram Charan and other actors including Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal were seen attending the consecration of Ram Temple. This event is very important for all Indians. It is a celebration of our country's unity, faith and rich cultural heritage. The presence of these eminent personalities not only adds glamor to the event but also reminds us of the deep connection between Bollywood and the cultural fabric of India. For more information please watch the video.