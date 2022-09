Bollywood vs South to Same-sex Marriages; Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrating his birthday today and we are showing you his most powerful and controversial statements.

Ayushmann Khurrana Birthday: The Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana started his career as a romantic hero in the movie Vicky Donor. After this movie, he tries to pick socially driven topics for his next movie. His choice of a movie really impresses his fans. Ayushmann has done several movies, like the recently released Anek, Article 15, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, and others. The actor is not only known for his good movie choices, but also for his powerful statements, which frequently land him in controversies. During the promotion of his film Anek, the actor stated that "hearts must be one" in a country like India, where diversity is the greatest strength. The actor is celebrating his birthday today, and we are showing you his most powerful and controversial statements.