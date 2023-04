Priyanka and Ankit's twinning black outfits and their affectionate display at the Iftar party have grabbed the attention of media and fans, who are eagerly awaiting more updates from the star-studded event. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Baba Siddique Iftar Party: Bigg Boss 16 alumni Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta stole the limelight as they arrived at the much-awaited Iftar party hosted by former MLA Baba Siddique and Zeeshan Siddique at the Taj Land's End in Bandra, Mumbai. The stunning couple looked picture-perfect as they walked in hand in hand, dressed in black. Priyanka donned a black and golden lehenga set with minimalistic jewelry, while Ankit looked dapper in a black kurta set, paired with a velvety black jacket and classy shoes. The duo posed for the cameras and seemed to be in great spirits, enjoying the festivities and the company of their fellow guests.