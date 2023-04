Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's fashionable entry at the Baba Siddique Iftar Party stole the show. The lovebirds' impeccable fashion sense added to the glamour and excitement of the evening. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Baba Siddique Iftar Party: The annual Baba Siddique Iftar Party saw a star-studded affair with the presence of popular celebrities from the film and television industry. However, it was the stunning entry of the couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra that grabbed everyone's attention. The lovebirds looked ravishing as they made a stylish appearance at the event, turning heads with their impeccable fashion sense. Their presence added to the glamour and excitement of the evening. Watch Entertainment Videos.