Baba Siddique Iftar Party: Baba Siddique's Iftar party in Mumbai on Sunday was a star-studded affair, as Bollywood's biggest names turned up to mark the occasion. Among the guests were the Khan family, including Salim Khan, Salman, Alvira, and Arpita, as well as their respective partners. Other celebrities spotted at the event included Preity Zinta, Urmila Matondkar with husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir, Huma Qureshi, Genelia D'Souza-Riteish Deshmukh and Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi. The party also saw appearances from the cast of the upcoming film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Sidharth Nigam, and Jessi Gill, who added to the event's star power.