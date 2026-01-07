Babil Khan's emotional tribute to Irrfan Khan leaves everyone emotional [Video]

Irrfan Khan's legacy continues to inspire and touch hearts even after his untimely passing in 2020. On his 59th birth anniversary, his son Babil Khan shared heartfelt tributes on social media, reminiscing about their bond and fond memories.

Babil Khan’s heartfelt tribute to father Irrfan Khan is a testament to the legacy of the late star. To mark Irrfan’s 59th birth anniversary, Babil shared these two poignant photographs of their father-son bond. A picture displays a young Babil resting comfortably on Irrfan’s back, enfolding them in warmth and comfort. The second photo captures the duo standing face-to-face outdoors in a beautiful way, with a soft blur creating a picturesque effect. The caption of Babil says, Pictures of you. Pictures of me. (Earlier I used to say sofa mode activated before jumping on him and sleeping on his back). Irrfan Khan showcased his versatility in his iconic films “Life of Pi”, “Slumdog Millionaire” and “Jurassic World” over his career of more than 30 years. India had a chance to see him in Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Piku, and Hindi Medium. His natural acting style is something the actor has become famous for. He also shows how to convey deep emotions through mere expressions. Babil's tribute is like a reminder of Irrfan's everlasting legacy which will always stay with the fans and those who loved him.