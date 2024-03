Babil's gesture not only shows his gratitude towards the paparazzi but also reflects the values instilled in him by his dad.

Babil Khan has been winning hearts with his recent kind gesture towards the paparazzi. Netizens are saying that he has taken after his dad. Babil, the son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, showed his appreciation for the photographers by treating them with due respect. People are drawing comparisons to his father, who was known for his humble and down-to-earth nature. Babil's gesture not only shows his gratitude towards the paparazzi but also reflects the values instilled in him by his dad. Babil is definitely making a mark of his own and winning admiration along the way.