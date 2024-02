Babil Khan snapped at the airport in casuals. The Railway Men actor's kind gesture towards paps wins hearts. Watch the video now.

When it comes to talented star kids of Bollywood, it is impossible that the name of Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan is not mentioned. Babil Khan was recently seen in the web series Dar Railwayman. His acting in the web series was highly appreciated. Recently the actor was spotted at the airport. You will like the actor's airport look. Not only this, Babil Khan's gesture towards the media is also worth seeing. Babil Khan was seen shaking hands with all the media persons at the airport. Not only this, he also talked to everyone. Babil Khan also posed for photographs with people. Carry is not the first time that Babil Khan's generosity has made headlines. Even before this, the actor has been seen treating everyone very well. Check out the video for more info.