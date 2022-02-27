videos

'Bachchan Pandey' to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' upcoming movie in the month of March 2022!

Here is the complete list of the upcoming movies and their release dates and other details in the month of March 2022. This listing is totally based on the announcements that are made by the producers/production houses.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 27, 2022 4:00 PM IST

Movies Releasing in March 2022: There are a lot of films releasing in March. One of them is Akshay Kumar starter, Bachchan Pandey. Fans have been waiting for this film for a very long time. Apart from Akshay, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the movie. The release of Bhachchan Pandey film will be followed by Shamshera, onMarch 18, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. On March 25, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will hit the theatres, and later than that, it will be Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek' hitting theatres on March 31. Here is the complete list of the upcoming movies and their release dates and other details in the month of March 2022. This listing is totally based on the announcements that are made by the producers/production houses.

