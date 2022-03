View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The first song from starrer Bachchhan Paandey titled Maar Khayegaa was released a few days ago. Akshay’s menacing look in the track had become the talk of the town. Australian cricketer David Warner is known for showcasing his dance moves on Indian songs. A couple of months ago, he had shared a video in which he danced by Pushpa song Srivalli, and now, the cricketer has shown his moves on Akshay’s Maar Khayegaa. He captioned the video as, “How did I go @akshaykumar #maarkhayegaa #bachchanpandey.” Bachchhan Paandey, which also stars , , and is slated to release on 18th March 2022. Also Read - When Ranbir Kapoor royally IGNORED Akshay Kumar and the reason was Deepika Padukone