'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' boy Sahdev Dirdo hospitalized after bike accident | Watch video

A video of the aftermath of the accident has surfaced on social media in which the injured Sahadeva is being shifted to an ambulance. All the fans and fans who love Sahadeva are deeply saddened by the news.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 29, 2021 6:20 PM IST

Sahdev Dirdo hospitalized after bike accident: 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame singer Sahdev Dirdo, who met with a road accident on Tuesday. Sahdev Dirdo Road accident of 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' fame has reportedly caused serious head injuries to the child. A video of the aftermath of the accident has surfaced on social media in which the injured Sahadeva is being shifted to an ambulance. All the fans and fans who love Sahadeva are deeply saddened by the news.

