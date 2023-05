The Backstreet Boys are back in India after 13 years! Catch them live in Mumbai and Delhi as part of their DNA World Tour. Don't miss this unforgettable night of music. Watch Entertainment Videos.

Backstreet Boys arrive in India after 13 years: The Backstreet Boys are finally back in India after 13 long years, and fans couldn't be more excited! The iconic boy band is all set to perform live in Mumbai and Delhi as part of their DNA World Tour. The Backstreet Boys rose to fame in the late 1990s and early 2000s with their pop hits, and have sold over 100 million records worldwide. Their concerts in Mumbai's JIO Gardens and Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium are expected to be packed with fans who have eagerly waited to see them perform live once again. Book your tickets now on BookMyShow and get ready for a night of nostalgia, fun, and dance.