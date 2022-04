View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

In the latest promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, we see Disha Parmar aka Priya and Nakuul Mehta aka Ram participating in the wedding festivities. However, there is something else going at the back of their minds. We all know that Ram has been trying hard to find truth behind his father's death. It's been 15 years since Ram has been trying to find the truth. He had even reopened the case, however, he was forced to close the case. Shivi and Shubham create a big scene and that is why Ram decides to withdraw the case. However, Priya is in no mood to give up so soon. She is still making efforts to find the truth and the killer of Ram's father. In the new promo, we see Priya planning something but she is keeping it hidden from Ram. It is a scheme which may leave Ram angry, but what is it? Any guess? Watch the promo above.