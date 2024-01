In a beautiful gesture, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to social media to express their heartfelt wishes and say ...

In a beautiful gesture, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to social media to express their heartfelt wishes and say "Jai Shree Ram" to everyone as the Ram Mandir's 'Prana Pratishtha' ceremony approaches. Both Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have always been vocal about their faith and devotion, and their message truly reflects their deep reverence for Lord Ram. They want to spread positivity, unity, and love among all our countrymen during this auspicious occasion. People from all walks of life including representatives of various tribal communities will also attend the ceremony. Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively. Watch the video to know more.