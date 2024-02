Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff was seen dancing at Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding.

Many big stars of the industry attended the wedding of Bollywood actor Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. Both of them got married to each other in Goa. After the marriage, the look of both of them also went viral. Recently, the wedding of both of them was seen on social media. A video is going viral. In the video, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are seen meeting Jackie Bhagnani and congratulating him. Not only this but both of them are also seen dancing with the wedding guests. Let us tell you that people are liking this video a lot. Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani dated each other for a long time and after that, they got married. Both of them often remained in the headlines due to their personal and professional life. Not only this, but both of them were also spotted with each other many times. For more information please watch the video.