The combination of Tiger Shroff and Manushi Chhillar is definitely an exciting one. Both known for their charm and talent, their presence together surely sets the stage for a captivating visual treat. It's always fun to see celebrities strike a pose and show off their fashionable side. The paparazzi never miss a chance to capture these stylish moments, and this event was no exception. The glitz and glamour of the occasion must have made for some stunning photographs. It's great to see stars embracing the limelight and giving their fans a glimpse of their impeccable style. The film was announced on 8 February 2022. Principal photography began in January 2023, with filming taking place at various locations across Mumbai, Scotland, London, Luton, Abu Dhabi, and Jordan. Initially scheduled for a December 2023 release, the film is now scheduled for theatrical release on Eid 2024.