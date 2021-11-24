videos

Baiju Bawra: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone put director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in a fix? Details

There is no doubt that the director likes both of them, although it is time to finalize the heroine of his upcoming project Baiju Bawra which stars Ranveer Singh as an actor. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    November 24, 2021 9:00 AM IST

Baiju Bawra, who will get Alia or Deepika: Bollywood director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is in a fix, became of his two favorite Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. There is no doubt that the director likes both of them, although it is time to finalize the heroine of his upcoming project Baiju Bawra which stars Ranveer Singh as an actor. Watch the video now.

