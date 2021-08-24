Bal Shiv to Air Soon : Watch Out What The Star Casts Have to Say About The Show !

Actress Mouli Ganguly who will be seen portraying the character of Anusuya, is returning to television after two years with the new mythological serial Baal Shiva.

Bal Shiv Star Cast : Bal Shiv, an Indian mythological show is soon going to air on And Tv. The serial's main cast will include actors namely Siddharth Arora, Jaya Bhattacharya and Mouli Ganguly. It will be depicting the childhood stories of Lord Shiva and will be telecasted from Monday to Friday at 8 pm. Actress Mouli Ganguly who will be seen portraying the character of Anusuya, is returning to television after two years. She was last seen on the show Shakti- Astitwa Ke Ehsaas Ki. Watch out this video to witness what the star casts have to say about this new show.