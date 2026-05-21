Bandar Trailer Review: Bobby Deol in a never-before-seen avatar in Anurag Kashyap's directorial

Bandar seems to be one of Anurag Kashyap's boldest films in recent times. Instead of taking the usual commercial path, ...

Bandar seems to be one of Anurag Kashyap’s boldest films in recent times. Instead of taking the usual commercial path, the director dives into a dark, chaotic and emotionally messy world. Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming crime thriller *Bandar* is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026. The film features an ensemble cast led by Bobby Deol, who plays Samar Mehra. The cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Raj B. Shetty, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran, and Nagesh Bhosale in pivotal roles.