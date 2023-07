These Hindi films were banned in India for various reasons, they are now available on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, allowing viewers to watch them from the comfort of their homes.

"Paanch" by Anurag Kashyap: This film was banned in India due to its violent and controversial content. However, it is available on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, where viewers can watch it."Water" is a Hindi film directed by Canadian filmmaker Deepa Mehta. The film was banned in India due to its controversial content, which dealt with the mistreatment of widows in Indian society. The story takes place in 1938 and follows the life of an eight-year-old girl who is sent to live in an ashram for widows in the holy city of Varanasi. The film explores the harsh realities faced by widows in India, including poverty, social isolation, and discrimination. The film was considered to be offensive by some religious groups, who felt that it portrayed Hindu traditions in a negative light. Watch the video to know more about it.