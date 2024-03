Despite the difficulties, Adah expressed her gratitude for being a part of such a meaningful project. She believes that "Bastar: The Naxal Story" sheds light on an important issue and raises awareness.

This is another bold story by the makers of The Kerala Story and it has grabbed everyone’s attention. However, it also caught the eyeballs for the look of Adah Sharma. As seen in the teasers, Adah Sharma is seen essaying the character of IPS Neerja Madhvan in the film. Her look in the movie has been loved by the audience and it has left everyone excited. Adah Sharma shared that shooting for the film was quite an intense experience. "Bastar: The Naxal Story" revolves around the Naxalite movement in the Bastar region of India, which is known for its political unrest and conflicts. Adah revealed that the shoot took place in the actual locations of Bastar, which added to the authenticity and realism of the film.